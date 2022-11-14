100-euro freebie for hotel guests in Mechelen

The first 900 tourists who book two-overnight stays in a Mechelen hotel this winter will receive a splendid freebie: a voucher worth 100 euros that can be spent on a cultural activity, but also in the shops or on food and drink.

The Mechelen vouchers will be accepted in pubs, shops and restaurants in the city but also during visits to local museums and for boat trips on the River Dijle.

Björn Siffer is the tourism alderman: “Everybody is welcome and will receive the voucher including inhabitants of Mechelen! People staying between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023 qualify!”

“We’ve earmarked 90,000 euros for the initiative. It’s an attempt to relaunch tourist activity in the city following the pandemic. The hotel sector is the last sector to recover from the pandemic” says Björn.