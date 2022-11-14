16-year-old girl glassed in Leuven bar

The girl’s mother told VRT Radio 2 that “My daughter was on a night out with a friend when until I suddenly received a phone call from her friend who was in a state of panic. She told me that my daughter had been attacked with a beer glass after an argument with five guys. After my daughter had asked them what their problem was, one of them decided to throw a glass into her face. The lads immediately fled. My daughter has a great sense of justice and had she wanted to stand up for herself and her friend.”

The girl has a cut on her lower lip and her front teeth are chipped and cracked. According to her mother, she was lucky, because the glass could have ended up in her eyes or hit an artery in her neck. The victim’s wants the assailant to pay her daughter’s dental costs. "We know where the boy goes to school and what he looks like", the victim’s mother told the VRT.

Meanwhile, the girl has reported the incident to the police. Marc Vranckx of the Leuven Local Police Service told VRT News that "We are starting an official investigation and will also look at CCTV footage. However, incidents like this are very rare”.