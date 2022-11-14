4 people injured, one critically, in head-on collision
One person is fighting for their life after two cars collided head-on on a bridge in the Merksem district on Antwerp on Sunday night. A further three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the smash that happened on the Brug van den Azijn.
The person that was critically injured in the accident was the driver of one of the two vehicles that crashed. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The three people that sustained less serious injuries were all travelling in the vehicle. They too were taken to hospital.
Accident investigation experts and the forensics lab went to the scene of the accident to investigate what might have caused the two cars to collide.