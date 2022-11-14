Climate activists deface Flemish National Party HQ and the Foreign Minister’s office

At around 7.30 am on Monday morning the activists covered the windows and facades of the N-VA’s party HQ and the Foreign Minister’s office with posters demanding that N-VA and Ms Lahbib’s part the Francophone liberals ensure that Belgium leaves the ECT in order to save the climate.

The posters that were written in English read "Lahbib speaks at COP27, but votes against the climate", "Jambon votes against the climate and puts Flanders under water" and "N-VA makes Flanders poor”.

Energy Charter Treaty, is a trade agreement to stimulate the integration of global energy markets provide security of supply. It came into force in 1998, and more than 20 years later 53 countries are signatories to the ECT. The Energy Charter Treaty is the largest multilateral treaty of its kind in the world.