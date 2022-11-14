Double the number of deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning this year compared with previous years

Carbon monoxide or CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that is created by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gas, coal, heating oil, petrol or wood. If you inhale CO, it gets into your bloodstream. It simply takes the place of oxygen in the red blood cells. This results in your organs receiving less oxygen. The more CO that builds up in your body, the more dangerous the situation becomes. Those with CO poisoning run the risk of death if they are not given help in time.



The Centre for Poison Control says that so far this year 60 people have already died from the effects of CO poisoning in Belgium. That is twice as many as during 2019, the latest year for which figures are available. Then 29 people died. In 2018 there were 21 seath, in 2017 16 and 21 in 2016. The Centre for Poison Control fears that the rise in the number of fatalities is in part the result of the spectacular rise in heating costs.

Many people who could and/or wanted to postpone turning on their heating for as long long as possible have now given in and turned it on. However, they are still trying to save as much on their heating bills as possible and this can sometimes lead to the direst of consequences.

The Deputy Director General of the Poison Control Centre Professor Dominique Vandijck told VRT News that in an effort to save on their heating bills many people are failing to ensure adequate ventilation. Some are also opting for cheaper fuels (eg burning waste wood, instead of coke or coal), skipping maintenance checks on their appliances, not replacing malfunctioning appliances or opting for an unsafe second-hand heating system that increases the risk of exposure to carbon monoxide.