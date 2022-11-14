Double the number of deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning this year compared with previous years
So far this year there have been twice as many deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning in Belgium as in previous years. The energy crisis has served to push up the number of CO deaths. The Centre for Poison Control has raised the alarm This year so far carbon monoxide poisoning has already claimed the lives of 60 people in Belgium. This is twice as many as in previous years. It is feared that the energy crisis is playing a role in this. he Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter told VRT News that "Many people are keeping their windows or doors closed or are postponing the maintenance of their appliances”.
Carbon monoxide or CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that is created by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gas, coal, heating oil, petrol or wood. If you inhale CO, it gets into your bloodstream. It simply takes the place of oxygen in the red blood cells. This results in your organs receiving less oxygen. The more CO that builds up in your body, the more dangerous the situation becomes. Those with CO poisoning run the risk of death if they are not given help in time.
The Centre for Poison Control says that so far this year 60 people have already died from the effects of CO poisoning in Belgium. That is twice as many as during 2019, the latest year for which figures are available. Then 29 people died. In 2018 there were 21 seath, in 2017 16 and 21 in 2016. The Centre for Poison Control fears that the rise in the number of fatalities is in part the result of the spectacular rise in heating costs.
Many people who could and/or wanted to postpone turning on their heating for as long long as possible have now given in and turned it on. However, they are still trying to save as much on their heating bills as possible and this can sometimes lead to the direst of consequences.
The Deputy Director General of the Poison Control Centre Professor Dominique Vandijck told VRT News that in an effort to save on their heating bills many people are failing to ensure adequate ventilation. Some are also opting for cheaper fuels (eg burning waste wood, instead of coke or coal), skipping maintenance checks on their appliances, not replacing malfunctioning appliances or opting for an unsafe second-hand heating system that increases the risk of exposure to carbon monoxide.
Deputy Prime Minister express concern
Previously some local authorities and fire departments warned about the dangers of CO poisoning. With more people using the likes of kerosene heaters, firewood, fire pits and even barbecues to heat their homes instances of CO poisoning are on the increase.
The Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter, herself a doctor, is also concerned about the rising number of victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. Last weekend Ms De Sutter visited the Centre for Poison Control.
More and more people are finding their way to the Centre for Poison Control. Ms De Sutter told VRT News that "By the end of October, almost 52,000 calls had been made to the centre this year. This is at least 1,000 more calls than last year”.
As well as carbon monoxide poisoning, the Centre for Poison Control also deals with all other forms of intoxication be it from drug overdoses or from people having consumed poisonous plants, or household items such cleaning agents.
The Centre for Poison Control can be contacted around the clock on 070 245 245.