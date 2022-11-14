Interior Minister drafts bill to stamp out football hooliganism

The new bill that will be put before the Federal Government and parliament was unveiled by Ms Verlinden (photo below) during a meeting of representatives of Belgium’s professional football clubs in Mechelern (Antwerp Province) on Monday morning.

Clubs will be given a greater role in ensuring that fans behave, and greater efforts will be made to identify and exclude offenders from football grounds. The penalties that exist under the current football bill legislation will be tightened and stricter identity checks will be introduced on those wishing to enter stadiums. The measures were announced first at the meeting and later in a press release are a first draft of a bill that will first be discussed (and amended) by the Federal Cabinet before being put before MPs.

Ms Verlinden believes that it is all too clear that stricter measures are required. Last weekend the First Division game between Sporting Charleroi and KV Mechelen had to be abandoned due to misbehaviour by fans. Elsewhere, fireworks and other pyrotechnic material were used by so-called “Ultras” in the stands.