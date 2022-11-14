Investigation launched into suspected shooting in Schaarbeek
The Brussels Judicial Authorities and officers from the Brussels North Local Police Service are investigating a suspected shooting in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek. Police were called by residents of a street near to Schaarbeek Town Hall after they had heard two loud bangs.
At around 7pm on Sunday evening residents of the Van Ooststraat reported hearing two loud bangs that sounded like gunfire. They call the police. Mélanie Massoz of the Brussels North Local Police Service told journalists that “We received reports of several gunshots.
The area was cordoned off and the situation is under control. The Judicial Authorities have been informed”.