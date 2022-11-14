Killed police officer’s family responds for first time
The family of Thomas Monjoie, the 29-year-old police officer stabbed to death in Schaarbeek (Brussels) last Thursday night, have thanked everybody whose thoughts were with Thomas and his entire family in recent days. Thomas’s family hasn’t responded to his death in the media and does not intend to do so for the minute. “A time will come when it is right to do so but at present, we wish to devote the next couple of days to Thomas” the family says in a message distributed among his colleagues of the Brussels North police zone.
The family released the following message, originally written in the French:
“Our family that has been hit deeply by the tragedy that we have experienced, requests a little understanding. We would like to thank everybody whose thoughts were with Thomas and our family. But we don’t want to express ourselves in the media apart from in this press release. A time to do so will come.
Today and in coming days, we, family, friends and relatives, will devote ourselves to Thomas, stage a vigil for him, honour him as the companion, son, brother, nephew and friend that he is and will always remain.
The accompanying photo is the photo that we would wish to be used in remembrance of our child, a generous man, loyal to his choices, with a revulsion of injustice, passionate and committed in his private and professional life”.
Signed
His parents, brother and sister and his partner.