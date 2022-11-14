Killed police officer’s family responds for first time

The family released the following message, originally written in the French:

“Our family that has been hit deeply by the tragedy that we have experienced, requests a little understanding. We would like to thank everybody whose thoughts were with Thomas and our family. But we don’t want to express ourselves in the media apart from in this press release. A time to do so will come.

Today and in coming days, we, family, friends and relatives, will devote ourselves to Thomas, stage a vigil for him, honour him as the companion, son, brother, nephew and friend that he is and will always remain.

The accompanying photo is the photo that we would wish to be used in remembrance of our child, a generous man, loyal to his choices, with a revulsion of injustice, passionate and committed in his private and professional life”.

Signed

His parents, brother and sister and his partner.