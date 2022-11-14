No punishment for policeman who thumps black youngster in the face

The incident happened during the pandemic. A group of twelve youngsters gathered on the square in violation of corona measures following their exams. Police intervened and an altercation ensued between one of the youngsters, Adam, and a police officer, when Adam asked the officer if he was targeting his friend, Kagiso, because of his race. The discussion led to a violent incident in which Adam was pushed to the ground. Kagiso then approached the plain clothes officer and was thumped in the face. Kagiso then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The pair’s friends recorded what happened on their smartphones. Pictures of Kagiso receiving a blow from the officer were aired on a VRT Pano report on the use of violence. The images were also shown in court in October. During the trial the court also learned that the police officer was wearing gloves with hardened knuckles.

Both Adam and Kagiso’s parents had filed a judicial complaint but the court only dealt with the incident involving Kagiso.

The police officer’s lawyer claimed there was an immediate threat to several police officers present and his client had acted in self-defence. Ahead of the trial the 29-year-old police officer was allowed to stay in the job.

In its ruling the court found that it had been established that the police officer inflicted the blow but that no punishment would be meted out for now. The court decided on a suspension of all punishment. Due to the officer’s professional record the incident will not feature on a police record.

