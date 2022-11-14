Oldest Belgian dies aged 111

Marcelle Lévaz celebrated her 111th birthday on 18th March. She was born in 1911 in the village of Braives, in Liège Province. She died shortly after 9pm on Sunday. The Belgian branch of the European Supercentenarian Organisation reports that as well as being the oldest Belgian Marcelle Lévaz was also the oldest person in the Benelux.

Since her death on Sunday evening the oldest person living in Belgium and the Benelux is Magdalena Janssens from Antwerp Province. Ms Janssens was born on 16 March 1912 and us currently 110 years of age. She currently lives in Zandhoven.

The oldest man in Belgium is Jaak Broeckx from the Limburg municipality of Bree. Mr Broeckx is 108.