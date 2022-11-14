Thor the walrus: first walrus visit since 1976?

Walruses usually live in the Arctic Ocean but this specimen has been heading south for some time now.

Walrus Thor was earlier spotted on the beach at Petten in the Dutch province of North Holland. Later it was sighted on Neeltje Jans island in Zealand, part of the eastern Scheldt storm surge barrier. In recent days the animal travelled even further south.

Maritime biologist Jan Haelters voices concern: “We’re worried the animal is heading ever further south. A short swim and it will end up in Knokke or the port of Zeebrugge”.

“Nature lovers may like to see the walrus on our shores, but we’re a little worried about the large crowds that may materialise. We hope the animal will swim north. Last year a walrus swam all the way to Bilbao in Spain’s Basque Country only to return home to the seas off Iceland, nearer its natural habitat”.

Walruses have been spotted in Belgian waters in recent years, but the last time one came ashore in Belgium was in 1976.

If the walrus comes ashore crowds can be kept at a distance. The animal may also pose a threat to small vessels:

“Normally walruses take a nap on drift ice in the Arctic Ocean. As there is none of that around here they may try to climb onto small vessels. There’s a risk they could injure themselves or damage the boat” explains Jan.

The walrus is relatively healthy, though a little thin because it’s struggling to find the right type of food in our climes: “It’s difficult to assess its health from a distance. If you see the animal, leave it alone. Keep your distance. Then there is no danger”.