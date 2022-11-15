Fleming wins National Geographic photo competition

Niki’s over the moon: “This is incredible” said the photographer from Diepenbeek (Flemish Brabant). “I had a lot of support from friends and family. Even the guy who came second congratulated me”.

Niki took his snap in North Brabant in the Netherlands: “I observed the site with many squirrels running about for four hours. There’s a stream where they can drink, but squirrels aren’t too hot on water. That’s why I placed a piece of moss with an acorn on it on the water in the hope one would jump on it”.

“The squirrel and its reflection form a beautiful circle. It’s a very original photo. I was very pleased when I took it”.