Fresh rail strike in the offing

The last rail strike dates from 5 October. Rail staff plan to walk out at 10PM on Monday 28 November and only return to work 24 hours later triggering major disruption, though by law a minimum service will be provided. The project, i.e. the strike, has the support of the socialist, Christian and liberal rail unions.

The unions denounce the insufficiency of the investments agreed by the government at the end of the last spending review.