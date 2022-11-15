Fresh rail strike in the offing
Belgian rail unions have announced plans for a new rail strike on Tuesday 29 November. The unions are unhappy with levels of investment at rail company NMBS and rail track firm Infrabel.
The last rail strike dates from 5 October. Rail staff plan to walk out at 10PM on Monday 28 November and only return to work 24 hours later triggering major disruption, though by law a minimum service will be provided. The project, i.e. the strike, has the support of the socialist, Christian and liberal rail unions.
The unions denounce the insufficiency of the investments agreed by the government at the end of the last spending review.