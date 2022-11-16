The incident fuelled speculation of an escalation of the conflict. Belgian premier De Croo urged reticence and a need for thorough analysis before NATO responds: “It’s too early to draw conclusions” the Belgian leader said shortly before 09:00 CET.

“Of course, in recent days we witnessed how Russia fired massive salvos of rockets targeting large parts of Ukraine. This triggered a lot of anti-air defence fire in response. This probably led to the explosion in Poland. But let’s be clear, without a missile attack there wouldn’t be any need for anti-air defence missiles: Everything that happened yesterday is linked to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.

“There’s no threat to Belgium” continued Mr De Croo: “I’ve been in contact with the defence ministry. No extra measures need to be taken by Belgium”.