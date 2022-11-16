“Everything that happened yesterday is linked to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has spoken of growing indications that the rocket that came down in a Polish border village killing two was fired by Ukrainian air defence systems. The premier added that without a Russian attack there would not be any need for the Ukrainians to fire air defence rockets.
The incident fuelled speculation of an escalation of the conflict. Belgian premier De Croo urged reticence and a need for thorough analysis before NATO responds: “It’s too early to draw conclusions” the Belgian leader said shortly before 09:00 CET.
“Of course, in recent days we witnessed how Russia fired massive salvos of rockets targeting large parts of Ukraine. This triggered a lot of anti-air defence fire in response. This probably led to the explosion in Poland. But let’s be clear, without a missile attack there wouldn’t be any need for anti-air defence missiles: Everything that happened yesterday is linked to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.
“There’s no threat to Belgium” continued Mr De Croo: “I’ve been in contact with the defence ministry. No extra measures need to be taken by Belgium”.