Chevrons to indicate safe cycle crossings

Ghent tram rails have proved hazardous for many a year. Last year one cyclist even died. The city authorities have been taking action to improve safety for some time now. Now “chevrons” or arrow lines on the road will indicate the safest crossing points for cyclists. Chevrons are formed by a series of “>” marks and will soon appear across the East Flemish capital.

Meanwhile the Flemish public transport company De Lijn is carrying out tests involving new techniques aimed at making tram rails safer. One pilot involved filling the rails with rubber and that yielded some positive results. More testing will be needed before this idea can be rolled out.

Another pilot, at city hall, involves providing rails with a rough coating intended to deliver greater grip. Elsewhere unused tram rails have been filled in.

The city authorities are also removing posts and other objects to prevent falls. Most accidents happen in the Vlaanderenstraat and outside Ghent Castle. Here 15 objects have been removed. Elsewhere dangerous posts and obstacles have been mapped out. “I’d prefer to see all posts gone” says alderman Watteeuw, but sometimes they are needed to keep cars out.