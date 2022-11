A lithography of Edvard Munch’s world famous painting “The Scream” has been unveiled in Antwerp. Dating from 1893, it’s being donated to Museum De Reede and will form part of its permanent collection. Only 5 original lithographies of “The Scream” are held by museums across the globe. Museum De Reede possesses 35 graphic works by Edvard Munch. It’s the largest collection outside the artist’s native Norway.