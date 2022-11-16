Serious questions after suspected rocket leaves two dead in Poland

VRT’s Russian affairs analyst Jan Balliauw reports that Poland has withdrawn a request to invoke article 4 of the NATO treaty that calls for an urgent NATO meeting when a member state feels threatened and requires support. “It looks like the stormy weather following the explosion is easing. This is clearly an accident, not an attack. The missile is reportedly part of Ukrainian air defences fired to down Russian rockets”.

The missile that landed in Poland is believed to be a Ukrainian short range anti-aircraft missile launched to down Russian rockets. “A first analysis based on photos of the missile wreckage suggests the S-300 air defence system was used. The missile employed by this system, the 5V55K, has a range of 75km” says Balliauw.

Chaired by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg NATO ambassadors held an urgent meeting at NATO HQ in Brussels today.

Following the meeting Mr Stoltenberg said that preliminary analysis suggested the rocket was a Ukrainian missile fired by Ukrainian air defences used in order to respond to a Russian attack using cruise missiles.

Meanwhile the Polish president Andrzej Duda spoke of a tragic incident, highly probably the result of Ukrainian air defences.

