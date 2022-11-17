Asylum crisis: Belgium falls foul of European court

Belgium has been taken to task by the European Court of Human Rights for its treatment of 148 asylum seekers. These people applied for asylum but didn’t receive any board and lodging from the asylum agency Fedasil because it couldn’t cope with the influx. A Belgian labour court had repeatedly asked the agency to take action. With no response the asylum seekers took the matter to the European court. The court asks Belgium to implement the labour court’s ruling and provide board and lodging for the asylum seekers. It’s the second time the court takes Belgium to task over this issue.