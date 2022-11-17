Busiest rush hour of the year
People on the move in private transport will have noticed it. It’s been the busiest rush hour of 2022. VRT’s traffic anchor Hajo Beeckman reported over 425 km of traffic jams this Thursday morning.
The misery on the roads is the result of protracted rainfall and strong winds that triggered a spate of road accidents.
Runners up are 7 November, when rain and 370 km of rainfall materialised in the morning. On the evening of 10 November ahead of the extended Armistice holiday weekend 411 km of jams hampered people’s going away.
