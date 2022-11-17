Daughters, 5 and 8, killed, father arrested

The children’s parents parted ways several months ago. The husband stayed on at the family farm, while his wife moved out.

Bruges prosecutors are investigating the killings and hope to establish what exactly happened. A massive police presence was reported at the farm last night.

The children’s father had disappeared by the time the children’s bodies were found. Police and fire-fighters launched a search. There were fears the man would attempt suicide.

Police succeeded in tracking the man down enabling his arrest. They hope an interview will help them to establish what happened.

Support staff have been dispatched to the children’s school to provide psychological support. The children’s mother too is being supported.