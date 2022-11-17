Leuven launches disciplinary action following student hazing

One student is said to have lost consciousness during the hazing that lasted three days. The student was taken to hospital where doctors discovered alcohol-blood levels that posed a threat to life. The hazing was staged in Leuven by the South-East-Flemish regional student fraternity.

Leuven University speaks of an inappropriate hazing that was full of risk. Too little sleep and food, food unfit for human consumption, physical exhaustion and too much alcohol resulted in one student ending up in hospital. Fortunately, the student was able to leave hospital without lasting damage.

The university informed public prosecutors of the events as soon as they became aware of them. The matter was investigated and provided sufficient evidence for disciplinary action.

Rector Luc Sels told VRT the university community took great issue with what had happened. “Fortunately a new tragedy was averted. We had hoped a hazing of this kind would never be repeated. There was a life-threatening situation for which all those present were responsible”.

The events of last year rekindle memories of the death of student Sanda Dia, who died as a result of a hazing in Leuven in 2018.