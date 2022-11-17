Limburg flan seeks European recognition

“I’m thrilled” says Brouns. “Recognition will make our delicious Limburg flans even more famous. It shows that food is more than a product. It’s culture and an experience. It’s quite extraordinary that Flanders and the Netherlands are jointly applying for the PGI”.

Limburg flans are golden brown tarts, freshly baked and with a rich filling. They vary in diameter from 10cm to 30cm. The filling may consist of fruit, rice, cream, fresh cheese or sugar and egg and any combination of these. After baking the bottom may be no thicker than 1cm. It must be strong enough for people to be able to eat a slice from the hand.

If recognised the Limburg flan will join the Mattentaart of Geraardsbergen as Flemish tarts with PGI recognition. The PGI logo on the tart will guarantee it has been baked within the confines of one of the two Limburgs.