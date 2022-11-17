Parents grieve at wrong grave for a decade

Ever since the deaths of the baby twins the Bulgarian couple paid regular visits to Ghent’s Westerbegraafplaats to grieve at what they believed was their children’s grave. Great was their shock when the grave suddenly disappeared last year. The couple enlisted the services of a lawyer to press the Ghent authorities.

The City of Ghent insisted that the baby twins’ grave hadn’t been touched and was still there, a half a metre further along. The couple couldn’t believe this explanation pointing to the headstone that the children’s grandfather had made with his own hands. But a DNA probe has now shown that the Ghent authorities are right. The couple took the matter to court to allow an exhumation. DNA analysis showed the twins were buried in the grave designated by the City of Ghent. All this time the couple had been grieving at the wrong grave. The error had occurred shortly after the twins were buried when the gravestone was placed on the wrong grave.