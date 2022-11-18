Coronavirus figures remain low

During the past week (11 to 17 November) an average of 42 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is 23% down on the average for the previous week.

There are currently 652 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. There are now 20% fewer patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals than was the case a week ago.

Of those hospitalised, 40 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is 13% fewer than was the case a week ago.

During the past week an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 33,021 people with COVID-19 have died here.

So far 3,744,161 people in Belgium have received a so-called autumn booster jab to better protect them against the ill-effects of COVID-19.