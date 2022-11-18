Coronavirus figures remain low
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that the numnber of positive PCR tests results for the virus remains low and the number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment continues to fall.
During the week from 8 to 14 November an average of 616 positive PCR test results were recorded each day. This is up by 1% on the 7-day average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 5,546 test were carried out each day (-1%).
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.82 (23% down on a week ago). This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of further 82 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past week (11 to 17 November) an average of 42 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is 23% down on the average for the previous week.
There are currently 652 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. There are now 20% fewer patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals than was the case a week ago.
Of those hospitalised, 40 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is 13% fewer than was the case a week ago.
During the past week an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 33,021 people with COVID-19 have died here.
So far 3,744,161 people in Belgium have received a so-called autumn booster jab to better protect them against the ill-effects of COVID-19.