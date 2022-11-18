Explosions outside two properties in Antwerp

The attack on the De Deken de Winterstraat in Berchem took place at around 1am. The front door of the house that was targeted was damaged in the blast. It was the second time this month that the house had been targeted. Just over 2 weeks ago on the night of 2 November there was an explosion outside the same house. In August a car was set on fire outside the property. In the wake of the previous attacks the police set up a mobile surveillance camera outside the house.

Not long after the explosion in Berchem there was a second explosion outside a house on the Van Lissumstraat in the Deurne district of Antwerp. Here too a mobile police surveillance camera had been set up opposite the house.

Police cordoned off both streets after the explosions. Forensics officers went to the scene to search for clues. As with similar incidents in and around Antwerp it is believed that the explosions are linked to the trade in illegal drugs.