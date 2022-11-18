Katrien Verhegge resigns as boss of Flemish Children’s Agency

During recent weeks there have been reports of incidents of serious malpractice at several crèches across Flanders. These reports have sealed the fate of the woman that until today was at the head of the Flemish government agency responsible for ensuring that the quality of care offered at childcare facilities is of a sufficiently high standard. During the past week it emerged that a further two crèches have been for to closed as the safety of the children entrusted into their care could not be ensured. There has also been much criticism of the way in which the Children’s Agency’s follows up on complaints made about crèches.

Some politicians had demanded Ms Verhegge’s dismissal. Today, after talks with the Flemish Welfare Minister Hilde Crevits, Katrien Verhegge handed in her resignation.

This week wasn’t the first time that Ms Verhegge has been in the firing line. In the summer the final draft of a report by the Flemish Parliament’s Enquiry Commission into Childcare strongly criticised the management and organisation at the Children’s Agency. Case file management at the agency was described as “a mess”. After the publication of the report the Flemish Welfare Minister decided to appoint a crisis manager and an additional ICT manager at the Children Agency in an effort to address the issues raised and to offer Ms Verhegge some extra support.