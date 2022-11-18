Kilometres-long guard of honour and a minute’s silence as police officer killed in Schaarbeek stabbing is laid to rest

A minute’s silence was also observed at 11am on Friday as a mark of respect for a man killed while doing his job. Inside the funeral parlour Thomas Monjoie’s family and friends gathered to say a final farewell. The thousands of people that had gathered outside were able to follow the funeral ceremony on two large screens.

During the ceremony, Thomas Monjoie's father said, "We often said to you, Mum and Dad are here, don't be afraid'. Since Thursday, November 10, Mum and Dad have been afraid. Afraid of life without you."

Thomas Monjoie’s girlfriend told of all the many happy moments that they had spent together.

The ceremony ended with testimonies from some of Thomas Monjoie’s colleagues that he had befriended while serving with the Brussels North Local Police Service. "To attack you is to attack all of us", one colleague said. Another colleague ended his eulogy with a quote: "We travel together, we die together, we rise together: Brigade 6 and friends for life".