Baby suffers fractured skull after fall at Schaarbeek crèche

one's Sylvie Anzalone told journalist that “The carer at the crèche had forgotten to lock the side rail. The child fell on its head and sustained a fractured skull”.

Nevertheless, the baby is reported to be in good health. It is still unclear whether the child’s parents will lodge an official complaint.

ONE says that it has launched an investigation and that the crèche has also started its own internal investigation into what happened. The carer that failed to lock the side rail is no longer working at the crèche.