Baby suffers fractured skull after fall at Schaarbeek crèche
A six-month-old baby has suffered a fractured skull after falling from a cot at a crèche in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek. The incident that happened earlier this week is reported on in the Francophone daily ‘L’Avenir and has been confirmed by the Francophone Language Community’s children’s agency ONE. The cot in which the baby was sleeping had not been correctly secured.
one's Sylvie Anzalone told journalist that “The carer at the crèche had forgotten to lock the side rail. The child fell on its head and sustained a fractured skull”.
Nevertheless, the baby is reported to be in good health. It is still unclear whether the child’s parents will lodge an official complaint.
ONE says that it has launched an investigation and that the crèche has also started its own internal investigation into what happened. The carer that failed to lock the side rail is no longer working at the crèche.