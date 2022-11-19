Belgium beaten by Egypt in pre-World Cup friendly

A blunder by Kevin De Bruyne and an inspired pass by Mohamed Salah were enough to ensure the Egyptians of victory in Kuwait City. Egypt only narrowly missed out on qualification for the World Cup, while Belgium are one of the fancied teams at year’s tournament.

Mostafa Mohamed opened the scoring for Egypt in the 33rd minute after Kevin De Bruyne had lost possession just outside the box. The first half ended 1-0 in Egypt’s favour.

Egypt went 2-0 up early in the after an intelligent pass from Salah's caught out Belgium's static defence. Mahmoud Trezeguet did the honours and make it 2-0 with a left foot strike.

Lois Openda pulled one back for Belgium with 14 minutes still on the clock. Yannick Carrasco was instrumental in creating Openda’s goal and almost scored an equaliser 4 minutes later.

However, Egypt held out for victory and Salah came close to making it 3-1 not long before the final whistle.