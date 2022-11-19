Body of Natacha de Crombrugghe to be repatriated

Natacha de Crombrugghe was last seen alive on 24 January when she is said to have left a hostel in the village of Cabanaconde alone for a trek through the Colca Canyon, a deep gorge in the south of the country.

On 21 September Natacha de Crombrugghe’s remains were discovered by chance by fishermen on the banks of the Rio Colca. DNA tests confirmed that the body found by the fishermen was indeed that of the missing Belgian woman.

According to the Peruvian police, the 28-year-old’s death was accidental. She is said to have fallen into the river. Her bones were broken by the force of the swirling water. Natacha de Crombrugghe’s body was dragged for around 3km until it got stuck in the rocks. The Public Prosecutor also confirms that there are no indications of any foul play nor that a third party was involved in the Belgian woman’s death.