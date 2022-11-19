Customs seize so much cocaine in Belgium that incinerators can no longer keep up

Last year, 90 tonnes of cocaine were seized at the port of Antwerp alone. This year it is likely that more than 100 tonnes of the drug will have been seized before the end of the year.

While on the one hand this is a sign of success on the part of the police and customs service it also poses a challenge. The longer the drugs are kept in store awaiting destruction, the greater the risk that drug gangs will try and get them back using force if necessary. This means that it is important that any drugs that are seized are destroyed as quickly as possible.

Drugs that are seized by the police and customs are destroyed at specially licensed incinerators. It is not publicly known how many such incinerators there are in Belgium nor where they are located. This is to prevent drug criminals from attempting to stage a raid at one of the incinerator sites.