E40 Brussels to Ghent motorway at Erpe-Mere to be closed on Saturday night
One of the country’s busiest motorways the E40 between Brussels and Ghent will be closed to traffic at Erpe-Mere on Saturday night. The closure this weekend and next weekend is to enable the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency to demolish two old bridges that cross the motorway.
From 9pm on Saturday evening diversions will be in place between the Aalst and Erpe-Mere junctions of the E40 in East Flanders. The motorwaywill remain closed to traffic all night and isn’t due to reopen until midday tomorrow (Sunday).
The closure and resulting diversions are expected to result in delays, particular as Sunday morning wears on. Traffic will be diverted along the R41, the N9 and the N46. Long distance traffic might prefer to take the E17 via Antwerp.