How to prevent criminals using a photograph of you ID card to sign contracts in your name

Criminals can use the information contained on a photograph of an identity card such as a person’s National Register identity number to take out loans or a telecom subscription in their unsuspecting victim’s name.

Mr Van Bortel told the VRT that criminals will go to great lengths in their efforts to obtain photographs of both sides of an identity document. The cybercrime expert notes that this type of fraud is prevalent during certain times of the year. During the past two years police in the Antwerp area say that they have received an increase in the number reports of fraud using photographs of identity cards with peaks during the autumn months and in December. Criminals are now also using stolen identity data to take out energy supply contracts.

"They sign the contract in your name, but use, for example, a different e-mail address with which they correspond with the supplier”.