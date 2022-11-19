Man in his 30s dies at entrance to Brussels metro station
A man in his thirties has collapsed and died at the entrance to one of Brussels’ busiest metro stations. The Brussels regional news platform Bruzz reports that the 30-year-old died at the entrance to the De Brouckere metro station in Brussels City Centre at around noon on Friday.
The emergency services were called at around noon on Friday after a man was lying collapsed at an entrance to the De Brouckere metro station. When they arrived they discovered that the man had already died. The police cordoned off part of the metro station.
The Brussels Judicial Authorities report that a police surgeon was sent to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the man’s death is currently under way. An autopsy will be carried out on the dead man’s body.