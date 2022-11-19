Unique footage shows 12 of 13 Limburg wolves out together

The footage was shot on Thursday night. It features 12 of the 13 Limburg wolves walking across an area of grassland in Sonnis-Helchteren (Limburg Province). Capturing such a large number of wolves together on film is something special. It is the first time that so many wolves have been filmed together outside areas of land that are owned by the Belgian Army.

Normally wolves don't go out and about together in such numbers. The prey that the wolves hunt in Belgium, roe deer and wild boar, can easily be killed by an adult wolf hunting alone. One explanation for so many wolves being out together at the same place could be that the older wolves were taking this year’s cubs out on a kind of reconnaissance trip of the area that is their hunting ground. 8 of the 12 animals featured are cubs. Two others are adult wolves, while the other two are yearlings.

By the end of winter, the pack will be smaller. The yearlings should have left the pack by then, and some of the cubs will have left or have died by then too.