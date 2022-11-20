From "123456" to "password": these are Belgium’s most popular passwords in 2022

Despite growing awareness of the issue of cybersecurity globally, some Belgians still take the easy option when it comes to choosing a password to access their computer, tablet or a secure online service that require password verification. Journalists from VRT News’ podcast ‘Het uur van de waarheid’ (The Hour of Truth’ were able to take a look at Nordpass’ report. It contains lists of the top 200 most popular passwords in some 30 countries, including Belgium.

According to the study more than 1,000 people in Belgium have the simplest option of all “123456” as their password. As was the case last year “123456” tops the 2022 popularity poll of the country’s most widely used passwords. This is despite cybersecurity experts having calculated that potential hackers will try “123456” to access their victims devices and/or system within a second of launching their cyberattack.

Two other extremely easy to hack passwords: the first 6 letters on the (French) “azerty” keyboard that most people in Belgium use and the English word “Password” are also in the top 10. Needless to say these would be among the first passwords used by hackers after they had tried “123456”.