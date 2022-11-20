Golden days for Flemish shrimp fishers: "Catches of 4,000 kilos in a few days"

Explosions in the number of shrimps are not so exceptional “Four years ago we had another such explosion. Then you suddenly saw German shrimp fishermen coming to the Dutch coast”, Mr den Heijer said.

The current explosion is exceptional because it has been going on for quite a long time. Shrimp fishermen have been enjoying large catches for the past two months.

“During a shrimp explosion, the catch per ship varies from 2,000 to 6,000 kilos per week, depending on the luck of the skipper. I have heard recently that there have been catches totaling 3,000 to 4,000 kilos in just 3 to 4 days. Normally they are happy with 2,000 kilos in a whole week.”

The current record catches are a welcome windfall for the shrimp fishermen, who, like so many others, are struggling with high fuel prices.

Despite the increase in supply, the consumer will not see the price of shrimps in the shops fall any time soon. The wholesale price that the shrimp fishermen currently receive has remained at around 5 euro/kilo. During the previous big "shrimp explosion", in 2018, the price was halved due to increased supply.