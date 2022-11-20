More than 6,000 people in Belgium unable to work for at least 3 months following COVID-19 infection in 2021

Marijke Gielen of the Independent Health Mutuals told VRT News that “We are talking about 6,000 people out of an active population of around five million. All of them were out of action for at least three months following a COVID-19 infection". Ms Gielen added that the figures for this year are heading in the same direction.

Among the 6,000 patients off work for more than three months there are also people with post-intensive care syndrome. "Some patients retain long-term symptoms from their stay in intensive care. That is not the same as Long Covid, although there are similarities in the symptoms", Ms Gielen said.

All of those included in this figure were either in employment or actively looking for a job prior to them having become infected with COVID-19.

Those with Long Covid that were unable to work for less than three months after their infection were not included in the figures. Children, those with statuary civil service employment contracts, pensioners and dependent adults were also not included in the figures.