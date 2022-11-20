Old motorway bridge demolished ahead of schedule

The E40 motorway between Ghent and Brussels was closed to traffic in both directions from 9pm on Saturday to allow contractors working for ther Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency (AWV) to demolish an old bridge over the E40 at Erpe-Mere that had been there since the 1950s.

Before the bridge could be demolished, some preparatory work had to be done. AWV’s Jef Schoenmaekers told VRT News that "First, the road surface had to be protected with sand and slabs. This is necessary to protect the road from debris from the bridge."

This task took about an hour to complete. After that, the demolition work proper could begin. Four cranes brought down the bridge simultaneously (see photos below). Once that was done, the debris was removed and the road surface cleaned.