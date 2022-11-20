Parish shop in Roeselare to sell Westvleteren beer
A shop in the West Flemish town of Roselare is to become the first in the world to be allowed to sell the famous Westvleteren Trappist beer. During three weekends visitors to De Bremstruik, a shop that is run by the local Catholic Church parish, will be able to purchase the beer that is normally only available for sale at Westvleteren Abbey.
De Bremstruik’s Monique Engels told VRT News that “A friendly email was enough to convince the monks. I told them that we are a Christian shop that is located in the Clarissen Sisters' former monastery”.
On Saturday afternoon business was already brisk for Monique and her fellow volunteers Cecile Busschaert, Jo Stockman and Trui Samyn.
“Initially we were only going to sell a maximum of two tasting packs containing three bottles of Westvleteren per customer. But given the success so far, we have had abandon this plan. Now we are limiting it to one pack per customer in order to ensure that everyone has the chance to come and get one", Monique Engels told the VRT.
Religious attributes
De Bremstruik is on the Arme Klarenstraat and is within walking distance of Roeselare’s Saint Michael’s Church. The shop mainly sells products that are made by Monks and Nuns such as candles, paternosters, religious figurines, greeting cards and also jam, soap products and medallions.
For the next three weekends the world-famous Westvleteren Trappist beer will be among the range of products on sale at the shop. The women that work as volunteers at the shop say that they believe that it will serve as excellent publicity and will attract many new customers to De Bremstruik.