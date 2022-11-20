Parish shop in Roeselare to sell Westvleteren beer

De Bremstruik’s Monique Engels told VRT News that “A friendly email was enough to convince the monks. I told them that we are a Christian shop that is located in the Clarissen Sisters' former monastery”.

On Saturday afternoon business was already brisk for Monique and her fellow volunteers Cecile Busschaert, Jo Stockman and Trui Samyn.

“Initially we were only going to sell a maximum of two tasting packs containing three bottles of Westvleteren per customer. But given the success so far, we have had abandon this plan. Now we are limiting it to one pack per customer in order to ensure that everyone has the chance to come and get one", Monique Engels told the VRT.