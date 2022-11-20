Top chefs design exclusive tablecloths for a good cause

The tablecloths were shown to the public for the first time at Horeca Expo, a trade fair held in the East Flemish city of Ghent. The Verilin linen company from Heule, near Kortrijk (West Flanders) is using the trade fair to put a worthy and creative project from the world of hospitality in the spotlight.

Verilin asked four of the country’s top chefs and a hotel school to each design an exclusive tablecloth. The tablecloths will be auctioned on 12 December. The proceeds from the auction will go to Het Ventiel, an organisation that offers support to those living with young dementia and their families.