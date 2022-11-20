Top chefs design exclusive tablecloths for a good cause
Several of the country’s top chefs and a hotel school have each designed a unique tablecloth. The proceeds from the sale of the tablecloths designed as part of the Chef’s Table project that is the brainchild of the family-run Verilin linin company, will go to charity. Verilin makes tablecloths, napkins and other linin goods for many of Belgium’s top restaurants. Next month the Chef’s Table tablecloths will go under the hammer at a charity auction.
The tablecloths were shown to the public for the first time at Horeca Expo, a trade fair held in the East Flemish city of Ghent. The Verilin linen company from Heule, near Kortrijk (West Flanders) is using the trade fair to put a worthy and creative project from the world of hospitality in the spotlight.
Verilin asked four of the country’s top chefs and a hotel school to each design an exclusive tablecloth. The tablecloths will be auctioned on 12 December. The proceeds from the auction will go to Het Ventiel, an organisation that offers support to those living with young dementia and their families.
The names behind the tableclothks
· Peter Goossens – Hof van Cleve (***)
· Seppe Nobels – Instroom
· Matthieu Beudaert – Table d’Amis
· Joke Michiels & Vilhjalmur Sigurdarson – Souvenir (*)
· Student of gastronomy and drink studies at the Ter Duinen Hotel School together with the actor Wim Opbrouck.