Five men arrested for trespassing in a restricted area at the port of Antwerp
On Sunday evening five men were caught trespassing in a restricted area at the port of Antwerp. Although the five were not caught in possession of drugs the area in which they were trespassing was close to shipping containers and it is possible that they intended to retrieve a consignment of illegal drugs from one of the containers.
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that three of the five men were detained at the scene. Two others fled but were apprehended later on the Antwerp Orbital Motorway.