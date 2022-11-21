Soon traffic jams will be longer than they were before corona despite people working more from home

The Traffic Centre’s figuures are based on a calculation of the total length of jams in kilometres multiplied by how much time motorists lose due to the jams. The results is given in “kilometre.hour”.

On an average weekday in October 2022 there was a total 1,034 kilometre.hour of jams on main roads and motorways in Flanders. October 2021 was worse with 1,078 kilometre.hour. The third worst October was October 2019 with 978 kilometre.hour.

The worst month for jams since records began was July 2019 with 1,108 kilometre, hour of jams. To put this into perspective in October 2011 there was an average of 655 kilometre.hour of jams on Flemish motorways and main roads on weekdays.