Truck crashes into tunnel in Antwerp and sheds its load

The Van Eyck Tunnel in the centre of Antwerp is closed to traffic this Monday morning after an accident involving a small lorry. "Just before 7am a truck that was too high tried to drive through the tunnel. Its trailer struck a warning bar and the roof of the tunnel. This made it come loose and the debris is blocking the road” Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News.

Mr Bruyns added that he is unable to say how long the tunnel will remain closed. "We can’t really tell at this stage. At first glance the tunnel itself doesn’t seem to be damaged. However, the debris needs to be cleared. We expect a load of delays in the area during the next hour. Motorists are requested to avoid the area and take an alternative route”.