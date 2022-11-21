Two drowning people rescued from Brussels Canal on Sunday

At around 6 pm the emergency services were called by a passers-by that had seen a man drowning in the canal. “When we arrived at the scene, the victim was floating head down in the water.

Our divers took the person out of the water and immediately started to revive him. The man was taken to hospital where his condition is critical”, a spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Service told journalists.

It is not yet clear how the man ended up in the water.