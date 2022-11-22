4% increase in HIV diagnoses among Belgians

Last year’s 4% rise occurs among gay men but also among heterosexuals, both men and women. Among non-Belgians in the country figures either fell or stabilised.

The general rise in 2021 is being linked to a resumption of sexual activity after lockdowns and Covid measures thwarted this interaction in 2020.

HIV transmission rose in 2021 despite an increase in the use of PrEP, a preventative treatment. Acute HIV infections returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Deblonde adds that due to the lockdowns some infections picked up in 2020 were only diagnosed in 2021 as it was harder to get tested.

Deblonde says the fresh figures are not immediately a reason for concern but are a clear signal progress needs to be made on early diagnosis and prevention strategies including PrEP.

HIV remains a chronic affliction that requires lifelong treatment, but life expectancy is now comparable to that of the population at large.

Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) points to the need for the national HIV Pan in order for the country to meet UNAIDS goals.

A million euros has been earmarked for preventative treatments for vulnerable people at high risk. The cash will be used for vaccinations and PrEP treatments.

The national HIV Plan adopted last October envisages more public awareness campaigns to highlight sexual health, the risks of chemsex (sex under influence of hard drugs), sexual health monitoring, the systematic contacting of patients who fail to turn up for appointments and advanced care worker training.