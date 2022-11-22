Blaze after man falls asleep with deep frying pan still on

The damage is considerable. Due to the fire that happened last night neighbours needed to be evacuated too. One neighbour’s house has already been declared unfit for human habitation. There is one ray of light: fire-fighters managed to rescue a little dog from the blaze.

It was around 9PM that the fire started in the terrace house after the resident fell asleep with the deep frying pan still on. By the time firefighters had been alerted and arrived most of the house was already ablaze.

“Those affected have all found temporary accommodation of their own accord” says Mayor Rik Verwaest. “We’ve handed them phone numbers in case they need help”.