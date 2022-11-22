Daniel Libeskind wins Boerentoren contract

Highstreet bank KBC sold the tower to port company Katoen Natie two years ago. Currently, the 90-year-old skyscraper on the Meir former thoroughfare is being stripped while asbestos is removed. Daniel Libeskind will work in conjunction with the Belgian architects of ELD.

The choice of Libeskind is the result of a competition launched by Katoen Natie. The idea is to preserve the architectural heritage of the Boerentoren, but to create added value to benefit culture and provide new exhibition halls.

The revamped tower will not include any flats or hotels. A bar, a restaurant and a panorama terrace are planned.

The building, when finished, will not exceed the cathedral in height – a sensitive issue in the metropolis.

The concept will now be put to various authorities, the Flemish master builder, heritage and urban planning authorities and the fire service, and as a result may still undergo changes.

“In its day the Boerentoren was an unprecedented art deco design, just like the Empire State Building in New York, where I live” said Libeskind. “It was a private building with flats and offices. Today we are transforming the entire complex into a public space for art”.

The whole building will be emptied. Low ceilings will have to make way for space and vertical areas where we can create art”.

Hundreds of people, standing in the crown at the top, will be able to enjoy a panorama of the city all at the same time.

Under Libeskind’s design a new bow is added to the edifice, a shaft with loads of space for plants. “Botanic elements are being added to the Farmers’ Tower” says Libeskind.

Removing the asbestos will take three years. The construction of the new structures will take a further three. In six years or so the Boerentoren will once again become accessible to all.