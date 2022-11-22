Ghent police ‘powerless’ to enforce e-scooter rules on under 16s

“We have to admit some 13 and 14-year-olds are caught on electric scooters, but we simply don’t have the tools to intervene” says Ghent police chief Filip Rasschaert. “We remain pretty powerless with regard to other traffic offences too. It’s a problem appearing in more and more cities and municipalities”.

Police now first raise the matter with under 16s caught out.

“Sometimes it works, but it’s not enough. We’ve been examining how we can tackle it. Can we make the parents liable or seize the scooter?”

Ghent police don’t seem minded to take such action just yet, but wat is the alternative?

Ghent police don’t favour fines for under 16s. It’s not done anywhere and there is no legal framework. Other police zones use youth charge sheets that oblige youngsters to follow traffic safety classes.