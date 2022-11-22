Crime & Justice
Police officer attacked with utility knife at North Station

A man threatened a plain clothes police officer with a utility knife in the vicinity of the North Station in Schaarbeek (Brussels) last night.  It’s here that another police officer was murdered exactly eleven days ago.   The police officer managed to escape without injury on this occasion.  His colleague arrested two suspects, a minor and an adult, both undocumented persons.  The plain clothes police officer attacked was shadowing the two suspects.

Colin Clapson

